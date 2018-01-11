Things can get hectic around Holiday Season. Here's a quick recipe the whole family can enjoy!

Recipe Ingredients

1 pkg. Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes

1/4 lb. Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (4 oz)

1 lb. Lean ground beef 1 cup Frozen mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, corn)

1 cup Beef gravy

Instructions

1. Heat oven to 375°F.

2. Brown meat in heavy medium ovenproof skillet; drain.

3. Stir in frozen vegetables and gravy.

4. Combine potatoes and VELVEETA; spread over meat mixture.

5. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until heated through and lightly browned.

6. Serving Suggestion: Serve with a mixed green salad and your favorite fresh fruit to round out the meal.

