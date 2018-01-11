Things can get hectic around Holiday Season. Here's a quick recipe the whole family can enjoy!
Recipe Ingredients
1 pkg. Bob Evans Original Mashed Potatoes
1/4 lb. Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product, cut into 1/2-inch cubes (4 oz)
1 lb. Lean ground beef 1 cup Frozen mixed vegetables (peas, carrots, corn)
1 cup Beef gravy
Instructions
1. Heat oven to 375°F.
2. Brown meat in heavy medium ovenproof skillet; drain.
3. Stir in frozen vegetables and gravy.
4. Combine potatoes and VELVEETA; spread over meat mixture.
5. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until heated through and lightly browned.
6. Serving Suggestion: Serve with a mixed green salad and your favorite fresh fruit to round out the meal.
