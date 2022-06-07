What's the buzz? Summer festivals to be held at Norfolk Botanical Gardens

From learning about conservation to lounging on a blanket while listening to tunes, there's a festival for you.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story on rose care from July 6, 2022.

While summer may feel like it's starting to wrap up, the Norfolk Botanical Gardens are continuing their celebrations with two summer festivals during the remainder of August.

On August 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Virginia Honey Bee Festival, sponsored by the Beekeepers Guild of Southeast Virginia, will be held with free admission to the gardens.

From learning more about the important role that bees play in our ecosystem to children's activities and food trucks, the options are endless.

You'll also be able to buy bee-friendly plants and even look inside a real bee hive.

On August 28 from noon to 6:30 p.m., the Sunflower Music Festival will be held, with performances by several bands that range from R&B to country.