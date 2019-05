The aft bow of Battleship Wisconsin was abuzz Wednesday afternoon.

Someone who was on the ship in Downtown Norfolk found a swarm of bees on the aft bow. Nauticus staff members closed that section of the Wisconsin until a licensed beekeeper could get there. The beekeeper removed and relocated the swarm.

Bees Swarm Battleship Wisconsin in Norfolk A swarm of bees was discovered on the aft brow of the decommissioned Iowa-Class Battleship USS Wisconsin (BB-64). The swarm set up their nest on the aft-brow leading off the Battleship, prompting staff members to close the area to visitors while a beekeeper arrives to relocate the nest. (US Navy Photo by Max Lonzanida/Released).

Battleship Wisconsin and South Hampton Roads Museums Forum Facebook pages posted photos of the swarm: