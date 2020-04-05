Now this is something that will make you smile.

TALLMADGE, Ohio — Special delivery! But who's it from?

That's a mystery Brooke Baxter in Tallmadge was curious to solve after a pair of "beer fairies" surprised her with a delivery on her front porch filled with a variety of goodies.

Both people were dressed in costumes at the time they made the surprise delivery -- including an inflatable T-Rex and a dancing pig. Even more fun? Each unexpected delivery was captured by Baxter's Ring video doorbell.

Baxter sent 3News both of the video clips -- and they will definitely make you smile (watch the T-Rex clip in the player above and watch the dancing pig in the player below)...

One of these "fairies" left a note on the package that declared: "The Beer Fairy was here!! Stay healthy & enjoy a few beverages from us! Cheers!"

The delivery also included some snacks like M&M's, Goldfish and Pistachios. Oh, and there was also some Play-Doh for the kids.

Although she has since learned who one of the surprise deliveries came from, the other remains a mystery.

So. Much. Fun. And, yes, this is what friends are for when we're all dealing with these uncertain times.

---

