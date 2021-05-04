Teacher Appreciation Week brings deserved thanks local educators

Tasked with guiding our youngest through a global pandemic, teachers throughout Hampton Roads are recognized.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The first week of May is traditionally Teacher Appreciation Week each year. Always deserving of praise for their mind-molding ways, educators deserve the accolades each time.

With that being said, the last 14 months call for a special kind of recognition.

Resigned to virtual learning as coronavirus relegated society to their homes, teachers were forced to react on the fly. Kempsville High School's Kimberly Nurse reacted with her typical enthusiasm.

"I would be lying if I said I love virtual learning, but I know kids still need to know they're loved. If I have to dance, sing, out on a performance, I shall," she said, lamenting the notion that this was a "lost year" for any of her students.

On the strength of that character, she did indeed spend Tuesday dancing down the hallways of Kempsville after being named Teacher of the Year for Virginia Beach.

"Maaaan let me tell ya, who would have thunk it??" Nurse said. She said she wants to make sure her students are allowed to "stand up and stand tall" as her ultimate goal.