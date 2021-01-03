Portsmouth teen a national fiddling champion

We have a fiddling champion right here in Hampton Roads! 15-year-old Colin McGlynn recently won a national Scottish fiddle competition over Zoom.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Born and raised in Portsmouth, Colin McGlynn is a youth National Champion in Scottish Fiddling at only 15 years old! He started when he was a young boy around the age of 4 years old and fell in love with the instrument right away.

Colin comes from a musically gifted family and listening to his uncle play at an early age sparked a passion that still burns through to today.

He competed through Zoom and won his first national championship with the help of Sean Heely -- his bandmate and mentor -- along with the support of his family.