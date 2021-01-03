Portsmouth teen a national fiddling champion

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Born and raised in Portsmouth, Colin McGlynn is a youth National Champion in Scottish Fiddling at only 15 years old! He started when he was a young boy around the age of 4 years old and fell in love with the instrument right away.
Colin comes from a musically gifted family and listening to his uncle play at an early age sparked a passion that still burns through to today.
He competed through Zoom and won his first national championship with the help of Sean Heely -- his bandmate and mentor -- along with the support of his family.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been an obstacle for everybody but that didn’t stop Colin from his goals. Glencoe Lads is Sean and Colin’s band, and they recently have been able to play outdoor events and will continue to play and compete.