Virginia Beach mom surprised with TEGNA Foundation grant for nonprofit helping parents remember their angels

A Virginia Beach mom started her nonprofit, Kennedy’s Angel Gowns, a few years back to help families across Hampton Roads.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 13News Now is shining a light on people making a special impact in our community.

Heather Wilson transforms wedding gowns into precious, tiny garments.

“Each one is unique and different,” Wilson said.

It’s Heather’s way of helping parents through the loss of their baby.

“I can’t imagine a mom after losing her child going into a clothing section for infants to look for a gown,” Heather said.

She started Kennedy’s Angel Gowns in 2016. The name comes from her own little angel.

“It’s my way of remembering what it was like to be in that situation,” Heather said.

Heather and her husband Demitri’s first-born daughter, Kennedy, came into the world silently on August 17, 2009. She struggled with preeclampsia during the pregnancy, but Kennedy remained healthy until that day.

“I didn’t put together that I actually had to deliver her, so that was tough,” she said.

Heather turned her pain into purpose by sewing gowns to remember Kennedy.

“The reason I did it was because it always resonated with me that she didn’t have the perfect gown,” she said. “My mom and husband searched high and low for a gown that would fit such a perfect, but small angel.”

Now she and volunteers send out about four per week to mothers near and far. Kennedy’s little sister is Heather’s cheerleader.

“This is my rainbow baby, this is Ryleigh,” Heather said, hugging her daughter close.

On Friday, 13News Now surprised Heather with a $5,000 check to give her nonprofit a little boost. The funds came from the 2021 TEGNA Foundation Community. TEGNA is the parent company of 13News Now.

Heather said helping parents remember their tiny angels, also helps her family heal.

“Infant loss is one of those silent topics that I am hoping this brings awareness to,” Heather said. “And that we continue to lift the voices of the families and angels in heaven that were silently born into this world.”