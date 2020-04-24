x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

life

These cookies are essential

Westminster Canterbury partners with the Girl Scouts to show appreciation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Westminster Canterbury Director of Human Resources Brenda Rosencrans is also a former Girl Scout, making her uniquely qualified to put in motion a partnership between the two. 

Already looking for a way to show appreciation for the essential workers in the Virginia Beach retirement community, one of Rosencrans' co-workers reached out in regard to the Girls Scouts struggling to move cookies during the pandemic. 

The two entities came together perfectly, with the girls getting a brief return to their annual tradition, and the staff at Westminster getting a delicious "thank you" for their hard work. 

The Girl Scouts have also gone digital as the demand for their cookies remains high during the pandemic. 

Website gsccc.org provides a digital path to get cookies, and even to donate a box to someone who may need a pick me up during these trying times. 

Take it from the workers at Westminster, it helps. 

RELATED: Girl Scouts launch 'at home' virtual program to earn badges

RELATED: Westminster Canterbury turns the music up