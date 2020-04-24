These cookies are essential

Westminster Canterbury partners with the Girl Scouts to show appreciation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Westminster Canterbury Director of Human Resources Brenda Rosencrans is also a former Girl Scout, making her uniquely qualified to put in motion a partnership between the two.

Already looking for a way to show appreciation for the essential workers in the Virginia Beach retirement community, one of Rosencrans' co-workers reached out in regard to the Girls Scouts struggling to move cookies during the pandemic.

The two entities came together perfectly, with the girls getting a brief return to their annual tradition, and the staff at Westminster getting a delicious "thank you" for their hard work.

The Girl Scouts have also gone digital as the demand for their cookies remains high during the pandemic.

Website gsccc.org provides a digital path to get cookies, and even to donate a box to someone who may need a pick me up during these trying times.