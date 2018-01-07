Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) – Hershey’s has unveiled a new size for its chocolate syrup, and chocolate lovers might finally be satisfied.

Walmart now carries a seven-pound bottle of Hershey’s milk chocolate syrup—and it’s only $8.88.

The website boasts the syrup is gluten-free and kosher. The syrup is a perfect pairing with ice cream, milk, coffee, desserts and more.

If you’re struggling to think of ways to use seven pounds of syrup, don’t worry. The bottle is re-sealable for freshness. There is also an offer to receive a pump compatible with this container for an additional $6.

Click here to purchase a bottle.

© 2018 WHAS-TV