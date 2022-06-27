Thousands celebrate 'Pride at the Beach' on the Oceanfront

Hampton Roads Pride hosted large crowds at the 2nd annual event in Virginia Beach.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of people went to the Virginia Beach Oceanfront Sunday for the second annual 'Pride at the Beach' event to celebrate Pride Month.

'Be You in 2022' is the theme for Pride events this weekends, said organizations.

In the middle of the singing and dancing, a family came together to show their support for the LGBTQ community and their daughter, Madison Sherman.

“My daughter [...] she hasn’t specified her sexuality, but she is part of the community as well," said Joanie Demakeas, Sherman's mother.

Sherman wanted to spread her support, too, by passing out positive messages to the large crowd.

“I think everyone should respect everyone’s pronouns and just respect who they are no matter who they identify as," said Sherman.

Hampton Roads Pride president Rudy Almanzor said these events bring the community together.

“We want to make sure that you are able to live who you want to be and live your authentic life every day. We’re not proud in one month of the year. We’re proud every month of the year," said Almanzor.

After voting to end abortion rights, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the High Court should reconsider other rights, including same-sex marriage.

Almanzor said those comments add on to a lingering sense of uncertainty in the LGBTQ community.

“Who I love and who I want to choose to love I should be able to do that. The LGBTQ movement started as a fight. It’s going to continue to be a fight," said Almanzor.

“It’s kind of difficult because I’m going to be one of the adults that’s going to experience this. I think it’s going to be a big struggle but I hope we can get past this and learn from our mistakes," said Sherman.