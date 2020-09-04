Tips on celebrating birthdays while quarantined

NORFOLK, Va. — It can feel like a real bummer: you or your loved one’s birthday is coming up, and social distancing is throwing a wrench in your plans.
Don’t fret, because this pandemic has forced people to get creative, and that includes how we celebrate birthdays.
Here are a few ideas to make the best of a birthday in isolation.
First, and this is an easy one: set up a group video call with friends and family. Facetime, Zoom and Skype are all good options for free.
With a little tact, you can even make it a surprise. Set up the device you’re calling from on a tripod or stool and time it just right so the birthday girl or boy unknowingly walks by it in a common area of the home.
Another good option is a celebrity birthday greeting.
Sites like Cameo connect you to celebrities, public figures, and athletes who will send your loved one a personalized video message.
Yes, some of the options are expensive. But there are affordable ones too. Enjoy the Bachelor? Peter Weber may cost you $150, but his brother, who was also featured on the show, is only $20.
If you’re a sports fan, former Redskins running back Brian Mitchell is available for $35.
Just make sure you book in advance; some requests take a few days.
Finally, you can enjoy a concert from the comfort of your couch.
Plenty of artists are streaming free, live sets on sites like Instagram and YouTube. Artists like Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, and Garth Brooks have already entertained fans at home, and other musicians are hosting live streams once a week- some even daily.