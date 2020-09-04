Tips on celebrating birthdays while quarantined

Three ways to make your loved one's birthday special from home.

NORFOLK, Va. — It can feel like a real bummer: you or your loved one’s birthday is coming up, and social distancing is throwing a wrench in your plans.

Don’t fret, because this pandemic has forced people to get creative, and that includes how we celebrate birthdays.

Here are a few ideas to make the best of a birthday in isolation.

First, and this is an easy one: set up a group video call with friends and family. Facetime, Zoom and Skype are all good options for free.

With a little tact, you can even make it a surprise. Set up the device you’re calling from on a tripod or stool and time it just right so the birthday girl or boy unknowingly walks by it in a common area of the home.

Another good option is a celebrity birthday greeting.

Sites like Cameo connect you to celebrities, public figures, and athletes who will send your loved one a personalized video message.

Yes, some of the options are expensive. But there are affordable ones too. Enjoy the Bachelor? Peter Weber may cost you $150, but his brother, who was also featured on the show, is only $20.

If you’re a sports fan, former Redskins running back Brian Mitchell is available for $35.

Just make sure you book in advance; some requests take a few days.

Finally, you can enjoy a concert from the comfort of your couch.