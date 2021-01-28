It's cold out there. Here's how to prevent your pipes from freezing

A Virginia Beach plumbing company shared some simple ways homeowners can keep their pipes from freezing this winter.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hampton Roads is expected to see temperatures drop below freezing some nights this week.

It's important to protect your plumbing on those chilly nights.

One way to prevent your pipes from freezing is to leave the cabinet doors open under the sink, to let in the warm air of your home.

Another way to keep things running is to leave your faucets on overnight, at a slow drip.

“Once we have some 20-degree weather for any length of time, we seem to always get frozen pipes," said Kellam Mechanical Operation and Plumbing Manager, George Vogt.

Vogt said his team is ready to make any needed repairs. However, he showed 13News Now a few other preventative measures, to keep household pipes from freezing in the first place.

One option is to use insulation covers for pipes - both inside and outside your home.

“This is something somebody can pick up at any hardware store. It just tapes right on you don’t need any special materials. You take the tape off the inside, and stick it around the pipe," Vogt explained.

Another inexpensive way to protect your home is to use a heating cable on the pipes.

“This is something that plugs in," Vogt said. "It uses a small amount of electricity to warm up the tape above freezing. It doesn’t get super warm. Wrap it around the pipe."

Vogt explained these steps may seem obvious, but keeping your pipes from cracking can save homeowners a lot of time and money in repairs.

“Cost can range anywhere from $200 to $300, to thousands of dollars, if you can stop the water," said Vogt.