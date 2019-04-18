SMITHFIELD, Va. — It's said that the best therapists have fur and four legs.

And some local military veterans are about to find out.

Just down the street from downtown Smithfield, a 12-week-old German Shepherd pup named Shadow is getting ready for his future: helping military veterans.

Owner Cheryl Brown decided to loan out Shadow to the vets of VFW Post 8545 to be their official service dog.

"I wish I could touch every veteran's heart out there," she said.

Now with Shadow's help, Cheryl can.

"We will go the V.A. Hospital, go to homes," she said. "We have so many vets right here at our own post that need so many things, so much support that a dog can bring. It's a small bit of help, but it's going to be in a big way."

It was Mark Twain who noted, "It's not the size of the dog in the fight. It's the size of the fight in the dog."

Former Newport News police officer James Todd, the owner of Todd's K-9 Training, believes it.

"And it's been proven that the dogs can reduce stress," he said.

Todd is getting Shadow ready for the mission ahead, and he's doing it all for free.

"If we can touch one heart by bringing a dog in, just so they can smile for a minute and release that stress, to be approached for the VFW, and they're the only one to have a dog, was incredible for me," he said. "What an honor to be blessed to have something like this go on."

Cheryl, who is President of the VFW Post's auxiliary, can't wait.

"Wherever they need us, I'm ready," she said. "Ready to roll."

With her trusted four-legged friend Shadow right by her side.