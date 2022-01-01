x
Two Virginia Lottery $1 million winners, one $100,000 winner in Hampton Roads

If you've bought a ticket at the locations listed below, check your numbers. You may just be a winner.

The results of the Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle have arrived. There are two $1 million dollar tickets and one $100,000 ticket that were purchased locally, according to a release from the Virginia Lottery. 

The numbers are as follows: 

  • A $1 million ticket, #254117, was bought at Cedar Mart in Chesapeake, located at 1229 Cedar Road.
  • A $1 million ticket, #479804, was bought at Harris Teeter in Virginia Beach, located at 2800 Arctic Avenue. 
  • A $100,000 ticket, #190664, was bought at 7-Eleven in Hampton, located at 3700 Kecoughtan Road. 

There were also roughly 500 tickets statewide that were $500 winners. Click here to check and see if your ticket won.

