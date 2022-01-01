Two Virginia Lottery $1 million winners, one $100,000 winner in Hampton Roads

If you've bought a ticket at the locations listed below, check your numbers. You may just be a winner.

The results of the Virginia's New Year's Millionaire Raffle have arrived. There are two $1 million dollar tickets and one $100,000 ticket that were purchased locally, according to a release from the Virginia Lottery.

The numbers are as follows:

A $1 million ticket, #254117, was bought at Cedar Mart in Chesapeake, located at 1229 Cedar Road.

A $1 million ticket, #479804, was bought at Harris Teeter in Virginia Beach, located at 2800 Arctic Avenue.

A $100,000 ticket, #190664, was bought at 7-Eleven in Hampton, located at 3700 Kecoughtan Road.