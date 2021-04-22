Virtual forum targets racial and gender discrimination trauma

Unmasking Peninsula is a virtual event created to help provide the public with ways to heal from traumatic experiences.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hundreds of Hampton Roads residents will take part in a virtual forum focusing on racial and gender discrimination trauma on Friday and Saturday.

Organizers are asking for more people to register for the Unmasking Peninsula event to learn more ways to heal.

The call for transparency is growing louder across Hampton Roads and North Carolina.

“And we see calls for justice from the Black community and other communities of color, and at the same time we see a rising tide of anti-Asian hate," said event co-creator Samantha Willis.

Willis said the forum will be providing the public tips from mental health experts to deal with racial and gender discrimination trauma.

“How can we begin to understand the ways that these incidents in past trauma onto us as individuals, collectively, as communities and how can we begin to heal from trauma that we receive?" Willis asked.

Willis said they have partnered with multiple organizations and the event will also have a virtual art exhibit.

“There is going to be featured artwork from Hampton University students as well as original songs and poems from Teens with a Purpose," said Willis.

Hampton University professor Dr. Sarita McCoy Gregory partnered with Willis to create the event. Dr. McCoy Gregory explained the forum is a chance for people to share their real experiences.

“We really want people to come out on the other end with a set of strategies that they can use to help heal.”