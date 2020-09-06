'Vacation at last' | Norfolk and Virginia Beach Visitors Bureaus working to boost tourism

People can sign up for the ‘At Last Pass’ via email. They will find savings and deals at more than 60 businesses.

NORFOLK, Va. — Vacation plans may be up in the air as travel restrictions start to lift, but why not stay? Visitors bureaus in Virginia Beach and Norfolk are teaming up to not only boost tourism, but help locals relax in the place they call home.

“I think sometimes we lose sight of how much there is to do in the place that you live,” said Rover Cruises GM and Visit Norfolk Chair Tom Van Benschoten.

Visit Norfolk and the Virginia Beach Convention Center and Visitors Bureau are kicking off the summer by providing a variety of savings with their new campaign "Together at Last."

“For the first time ever, Visit Norfolk and the Virginia Beach CVB are partnering together,” said Visit Norfolk Marketing Director Sarah Hughes.

The campaign combines savings on fun attractions and experiences in both cities.

People can sign up for the "At Last Pass" via email. They will find savings and deals at more than 60 businesses.

“We decided we truly are better together, rather than separate,” Hughes said. “You have more restaurants, more attractions. You get everything from an aquarium to a zoo."

Rover Cruises General Manager Tom Van Benschoten was sad to see the cancellation of Norfolk Harborfest, but said people are coming back out again.

“It’s kind of ironic on a Monday, but today was the biggest cruise we have had on the Victory Rover so far,” Van Benschoten said. “So, I think that is a good sign.”

Warm weekend and Monday weather is boosting foot traffic at the Oceanfront too.

Van Benschoten is banking on the accessibility of Hampton Roads to provide safe, fun during COVID recovery.

“Our area is positioned in a way that hopefully, we will be able to rebound pretty quickly,” Van Benschoten said. “We are looking forward to a busy summer.”