Veteran dentist offers free services to those who served

On a day meant to honor her, Dr. Jamiah Dawson seeks only to help those in need.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — "He came into the office and had his exam, and we told him what we could do for him."

It seemed like a normal appointment for Dr. Jamiah Dawson of Affordable Dentures and Implants in Newport News. Then she began digging through Alfred Rome's file in preparation for his upcoming dental work.

A long, detailed history beginning in 1931, eventually leading to 23 years of military service, and finally ending up in her office. His long-needed dental work was not covered by the military.

"We called him back, gave him his money back, and said, 'This is what we're going to do for you, everything from today is covered, and we'll finish covering everything in the future,'" Dawson said.

While Rome provided a unique case, it's not the first time Dawson has given back this way. Last year she began offering free dental work to veterans on Veteran's Day, with the practice continuing into 2020, and set to become a tradition going forward.