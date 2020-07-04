Virginia Attorney General seeks extended ban of utility disconnections

Attorney General Mark Herring asked the SCC not to shut off power, heat or water for non-payment until Virginia's state of emergency ends on June 10.

NORFOLK, Va. — On March 16, Virginia's State Corporation Commission (SCC) halted suspensions of essential utilities for non-payment, recognizing that many people were being financially affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

This meant that people would still have water, heat and electricity through the pandemic, even if they were temporary unable to pay their bills.

That order, though, was set to expire after 60 days - bringing Virginians to mid-May.

Tuesday, Attorney General Mark Herring asked the commission to extend its utilities lifeline until June 10.

Herring said the extension would be needed, since the state was stopping many workers from attending their in-person jobs throughout the duration of the executive order.

"This extension is especially important for hourly wage earners and those who work in the service industry who have been particularly affected by social distancing efforts and stay at home orders," he wrote in a release.

Herring's letter to the SCC also asked for the commission to reconnect Virginians who had been disconnected for non-payment shortly before the pandemic, and to suspend late fees on payments.