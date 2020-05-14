Virginia Beach expands outdoor dining, allowing restaurants to serve customers on sidewalks, parking lots

In a unanimous vote, Virginia Beach City Council approved an ordinance to give restaurants without outdoor seating an option to serve patrons as part of 'Phase One'.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach is expanding outdoor dining throughout the city so more restaurants can serve customers in-person as part of the 'Phase One' relaxation of public health restrictions.

City Council voted 11-0 in favor of an ordinance that would allow restaurants to set up outdoor dining spaces on sidewalks, the boardwalk, in parking lots and other areas.

“It just gives us a little bit of elbow room to breathe for a second, in this time every single order does count, every single meal," said Michael Mauch, owner of Harvest, a restaurant at 18th street and Atlantic Avenue.

Mauch said he plans to seat about a dozen customers on the sidewalk next to his restaurant.

“Twelve to fifteen is more than zero, so any little bit is going to be helpful," he said. "I think just seeing activity outside is going to bring people to look and see what’s going on.”

The temporary, city-wide ordinance will both serve as a trial period for relaxed city regulations on outdoor service and give restaurant owners another opportunity for revenue until more public health restrictions are removed.

“This is the best news the restaurant industry has had in two months," Virginia Beach Councilman Guy Tower said during the special session. "I'm very excited about it, I know a lot of folks are going to take advantage of it.”

As part of 'Phase One' reopening plans in Virginia, starting Friday, restaurants can serve customers outdoors at half capacity.

The Virginia ABC is also expanding the sale of alcohol outdoors.

Mauch said the relaxation of restrictions on restaurants is a small lifeline.

“I don’t think anybody is actually putting money in their pocket at this moment we’re just trying to pay our bills and be here next year at this time," he said.

Mauch adds that some restaurants will now be able to hire back more employees, and he asks customers to take personal responsibility this weekend.

Some restaurant owners may need to apply for permits to use city property like sidewalks during this expansion of outdoor service.

However, Virginia Beach leaders said they want to approve these requests quickly, and city staff will make in-person visits starting tomorrow.