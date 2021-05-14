Fighting crime becomes tradition for one Virginia Beach family

The Fox family has been fighting crime for generations and the tradition even includes the family dog!

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It’s a family tradition that comes with a lot of pride. While being a police officer is a tough job, one Virginia Beach Family says their passion is helping others.

“For me, it's a pride thing as well as the rest of my family to wear the same uniform as them. I'd also been a dream of mine and to be able to wear it and stand next to them is, it's unbelievable,” explained Cody Fox.

Cody is a newly minted patrol officer. He follows in his parents' footsteps as well as his grandfather's.

Cody said, “It is pretty cool to show up to a scene and see your mom and dad there and working.”

You could say the blood runs blue for the Foxes. They love the job they do every day.

“It's a family tradition. I guess that would be a good way to put it,” Chris Fox said. He's a master police officer with the Virginia Beach Police K-9 division.

“I followed in my dad’s footsteps and met the love of my life and then my son is following right behind me,” explained Chris.

That love of his life: Marcie.

She said, “27 years later, here I am. I'm a lieutenant with the detective bureau.”

The family tradition started in the early 1970s. Donald Fox said after leaving the Navy, he got into police work in a rather interesting way.

“I got stopped by two police officers. I got a ticket each time, one was a very nice officer. One was not very nice,” Donald explained.

Donald said he wanted to wear a badge to help people and to make a difference.

Donald said, “41 years of law enforcement. I was in for 2.5 years and here for 39 years.”

The tradition even includes the family dog. K-9 Officer Hooch works hand-in-hand with Chris.

“I think that we have formed a legacy here and I want to reach out that might want to start their legacy, making start the family tradition of having a police officer as their career choice,” explained Marcie.

With dozens of vacancies within the Virginia Beach Police Department, is it possible other members of the Fox family could fill some of those positions? Cody is getting married in June!

“I don’t know... we shall see, maybe a little down of the road,” laughed Cody.