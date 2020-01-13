VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A high school student in Virginia Beach is planting the seeds for a better future.

Evan Nied, 15, may only be a high school sophomore at Kempsville High but he isn't waiting around to make a difference in this world.

"Flooding and erosion were a really big problem in Virginia Beach," Evan said. "I did some research and found that a great way to stop this problem is by planting trees."

Evan started a nonprofit called "Planting Shade" with the goal of doing just that.

"We're just going to try and plant as many trees as we can and get as many people involved and aware as possible of the problem, environmental problems," he explained.

RELATED: IN SESSION: Fourth graders study sea-level rise on 'learning barge'

Anyone can order a tree from the "Planting Shade" website to plant in their yard this Spring. Evan and his team have already helped plant 60 trees and given away nearly 300 seedlings.

"What we're focusing on now is loblolly pine tree seedlings; we're doing those because of how large they can grow and how much canopy they can provide," he said.

What started as a little shade from this sophomore in high school can turn this planet a bit greener.

"Erosion, pollution, these are detriments and they worsen the quality of people's lives and I really want to improve the quality of people's lives. That's my mission," Evan said.

Those who order the seedlings now will be able to pick them up at Kempsville High School, on a date yet to be determined this Spring.

RELATED: IN SESSION: Hampton University junior designs apps for teachers, students