Courtland High School football coach takes quarantine workouts online.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — One high school coach has a message for the world while in quarantine during the coronavirus crisis, “Get off the couch.”

J.C. Hall, head football and track coach at Courtland High School in Spotsylvania, Virginia, has brought humor to life in quarantine. He creates workout videos to keep his athletes and adults in shape.

The social media videos show Hall working out on his front porch steps for cardio, stirring a pot of macaroni and cheese to strengthen the deltoid and triceps muscles and mowing the lawn to help stay fit.

“Some people don’t know where their next paycheck is going to come from. It’s just my way to shed things in a different light and tried to add a little bit of laughter to somebody’s day.”

J.C. Hall is a known name in the Virginia area.

Hall won a state championship in football as a quarterback for Courtland High in 1987. He’s been coaching for 24 years, 17 of those seasons have been with his alma mater.

“Initially everybody kind of looked at me like I was crazy. Now, my wife has gotten involved.”