Virginia is the second-best state for sleep

According to new data, the Commonwealth is one of the best-sleep cities in America.

NORFOLK, Va. — The sleep industry and review site Sleepopolis finds that Americans working from home sleep 16.4 hours more every month.

It also ranked the top 150 best-sleep cities in the country and the states they belong to.

Virginia came in at number two on the list with 24 cities in the top 150. Unfortunately, none of those cities are in Hampton Roads.

The data is based on a list of things including the number of people reporting insufficient sleep, the number of mentally healthy days per person, excessive drinking, and air pollution.

100 is the best score a city can receive. Number one overall goes to the small town of Los Altos Hills, California. It received a sleep score of 95.46.

Number nine overall -- and the top town for sleep in Virginia -- is Great Falls in Fairfax County. It received a 93.94.