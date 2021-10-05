Virginia State Parks hosting "Best Of" photo contest this month

From the views of Virginia's mountains to sunsets on the water, people are submitting all types of shots.

Virginia State Parks is hosting a "Best Of" photo contest this month and there are already dozens of submissions.

People can upload up to five photos taken at a Virginia state park. The contest began on September 1 and it ends on September 25. There's a grand prize of a $500 Virginia State Parks gift certificate, as well as gift certificates for first, second, and third place winners.

According to the contest rules, photo submissions may be used in promotional materials for the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

From the views of Virginia's mountains to sunsets on the water, people are submitting all types of shots. You can view them in the contest gallery.

To submit some photos for the contest, click here. The form will ask for an e-mail address, the state park visited, and your name. Then, you'll upload up to five pictures.

The deadline is 11:59 p.m. on September 25.