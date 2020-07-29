Virginia Zoo to swap members with YMCA in August

Members of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads and Virginia Peninsulas can enjoy free admission to the zoo in August, plus 10% off gift shop and food purchases.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Zoo and a few local YMCAs are teaming up to give their members to enjoy the best of both worlds.

The zoo and the YMCA of South Hampton Roads and the Virginia Peninsulas are doing a membership swap for the whole month of August.

That means that more than 60,000 YMCA members can enjoy free, unlimited admission to the Virginia Zoo all month long plus 10% discounts in the gift shop and at any location at the zoo that serves food. The zoo reopened to visitors on June 25.

The offer does not include special events or educational programs.

As for Virginia Zoo members, they can visit any of the 22 locations with YMCA of South Hampton Roads or the 14 locations associated with the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas to exercise.

Each recreation center has state-of-the-art fitness equipment, indoor and outdoor pools, group fitness classes and child care.

Zoo members will have to pre-register for fitness classes or to use pools, but don't need pre-registration to visit the Y.

The Y is also offering discounted offers for personal training and summer camp in August to zoo members.

People mush show a valid Virginia Zoo membership card, photo ID and guest waiver form when visiting any YMCA of South Hampton Roads or YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas location.

That same photo ID rule applies to members of the Y who will also need to reserve timed tickets before visiting the zoo. Not only is a YMCA membership card required to enter the zoo, but Y members will also need to show zoo staffers e-mail confirmation of their zoo reservation.

If a Y member signs up for a zoo membership during the month of August, that membership will be free for two months. Zoo members who join the Y in August or September won't have to pay a joining fee ($100).