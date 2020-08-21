Virtual PE reveals advantages

A struggle initially because of the COVID-19 pandemic, adapted physical education has become a driver of innovation and communication.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "It was a challenge last Spring, no doubt."

That's from adapted PE teacher of the year for Virginia Beach Jenn Vedder. She was not immune to the learning curve.

That learning curve has bred production and adjustment that may carry well past the pandemic.

"Letting them be a part of the process made an incredible difference," said Vedder, alluding to the students.

Open lines of communication and more individualized plans have made virtual PE more suited to each and every student.

This is more important now than ever, as school systems have shifted their focus in PE to mental, social, and emotional health, which is all threatened by the coronavirus pandemic.