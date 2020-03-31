Virtual wedding during COVID-19 outbreak

One couple who met in Virginia Beach decided to get married the virtual way in the midst of the pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — With the entire world impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, it's no surprise many wedding ceremonies have gotten postponed. But one couple who met in Virginia Beach decided to still get married, and add a virtual touch to their nuptials.

“What the coronavirus cannot quarantine is the support and the love they have from their friends and their family and that was clearly evident last night when so many people logged on to watch their wedding online,” said Josh Childress, the lead minister at Kempsville Christian Church.

COVID-19 has changed our version of normal immensely in the last few weeks and for couples WHO planned to celebrate their wedding day this spring, plans have changed! However, one couple had another idea.

Heather and Barak Frederickson decided to get married by their minister, Josh Childress via Facebook Live.

“They reached out to me yesterday and said, 'You know, with everything going on right now, we don’t want to get out. Let's just do this through livestream on Facebook.' So yesterday we set it all up, almost spur of the moment actually at about 6 p.m.,” said Childress.

The couple, who met at the Kempsville Christian Church, originally planned on having their wedding down here but due to the circumstances, the couple stayed in Maryland, allowing hundreds of family and friends to join in virtually to watch their 20-minute ceremony.

Childress never imagined he would marry a couple this way but was happy to do it during this time of readjustment.

“This is actually the first time we’ve done something like this for a wedding. Obviously, I’m sure I’m not the only pastor, minister that’s had to rethink how to do ministry right now and it’s been a challenge,” said Childress.

With Easter Sunday right around the corner, the Kempsville Christian Church plans to do a prerecorded live stream service through their Facebook page that will air at 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 12th.

