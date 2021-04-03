High school in Newport News taking steps to overcome Spanish language barrier

Warwick High School in Newport News has teamed up with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Coastal Virginia.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Right now, some Newport News Public Schools are still in a virtual learning setting. Warwick High School assistant principal Jason Taylor said better communication is needed between students and their parents who speak Spanish.

“We had some attendance concerns and we were following up with some families when we realized that the message was not getting out the way we wanted to get out. Parents were unable to read it or they didn’t understand it in English," said Taylor.

Taylor reached out to the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Coastal Virginia for help.

“We’re working with the administration of Warwick High School so that we can put some type of event together and we are also working with a local church that will help us with the venue as well," said Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Coastal Virginia member Viviana Fullwood.

Fullwood also owns her own tutoring business. She explained they will work with families to fill the language gaps.

“I’m willing to also incorporate that in the workshops that we will be able to do. Whether we bring in extra tutors or sometimes, we can talk to the parents and educate the parents," said Fullwood.

Taylor and Fullwood are still working on a date for the event.