'I couldn't believe it': Washington mom didn't know she was pregnant until she gave birth

The town of Rosburg, Washington is celebrating the birth of a baby girl who surprised everyone, especially her parents.

The town of Rosburg, Washington is celebrating the birth of a baby girl who surprised everyone-- especially her parents, who didn't know they were expecting.

“She's perfect,” whispered mom Nikki Hoven, 27, looking down at her baby, Ameilia Mae Bolton.



Hoven and her boyfriend Josh Bolton, 31 are celebrating Ameilia’s birth while also getting over the shock of it.

“I couldn't believe it!” said Bolton, recalling the morning Hoven went into labor. “I told her there was no way. I said, ‘You're crazy!’”

For nearly 37 weeks, Hoven said she had no idea she was pregnant.

“You never hear about nothing like this,” said Bolton.

Around 5:00 a.m. January 7, Hoven said she woke up with stomach pains. She said she felt like she did when she delivered her 2-year-old daughter Kinsley. Bolton still didn't believe her.



“I told her if you were having a baby, your water would've broken,” said Bolton.

Hoven said at that exact moment, her water broke.

“I'm like, it's gonna happen and next thing you know out came the baby,” said Hoven.

“I caught her,” added Bolton. “She came shootin' out.”

Ameilia Mae Bolton weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces, and was 19-and-a-half inches long.



The couple called 911. Dispatch notified volunteer firefighter Austin Burkhalter. He happened to be with his mom, Susan Burkhalter, a retired EMT.



The roads around Hoven and Bolton’s house were flooded with more than 3 feet of water in some spots. The night before, Austin Burkhalter took an old army fire rig affectionately known as “The Beast,” and parked it near his mom’s house on high ground in case of an emergency.

“I think I kind of made fun of him,” said Susan Burkhalter. “I was like, no one's going to have a fire-- it's like a torrential downpour!"



“God just put it on my heart to bring it up there,” said Austin, and his mom was thankful that he did.



“As Christians we believe that we are nudged by the Holy Spirit to do things and so many times we say ah, nah,” said Susan. “And [Austin] listened.”



Together, the Burkhalters drove The Beast through floodwaters that covered the rig's headlights, shining a spotlight out the window.

At Bolton and Hoven’s house, Susan Burkhalter delivered Hoven’s placenta with guidance from a dispatcher.

“I’m just so proud of them for what they did,” said Susan. “To deliver your own baby… it's just such a blessing for all of us in the community to see this.”

Everyone including Hoven climbed back into The Beast. Through the floodwaters they drove a mile to the Rosburg Store. That’s where an ambulance was waiting with first responders from Wahkiakum County Fire District 3. They drove Hoven, Bolton and baby Ameilia 40 miles to Columbia Memorial Hospital and cut the umbilical cord on the way.



Hoven said doctors gave everyone a clean bill of health. She asked how she could have missed being pregnant-- she was on birth control and wasn't showing despite having gained about 10 pounds last year. Hoven said doctors told her they believed she had carried her baby in the back of her womb.

The family arrived home to find their porch piled high with gifts. Word of the surprise birth traveled fast in Rosburg.

“We have everything for a baby now,” said Hoven. “We had nothing because obviously we didn't know!”

They say it takes a village to raise a child. In Rosburg, it took a village to deliver one.

“The community's just been really amazing for helping,” said Bolton.



“I'm just in love and so grateful for everything,” added Hoven.