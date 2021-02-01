Welcome to the world, Jiraiya! Riverside Health System shares first baby born in New Year

Jiraiya Harris is a beautiful baby girl. She was born just before 5:30 a.m. on New Year's Day in Newport News, and she's Riverisde Health's first baby of 2021!

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — On New Year's Day, the Riverside Health System shared news of the first baby born to that hospital chain in 2021 - and she's adorable!

A post on the hospital system's Facebook page said Jiraiya Harris was born at 5:26 a.m. at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, to parents Janisha Bartlett and Derrick Harris, Jr.

Their bundle of joy weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces, and she was 19 inches long.

She may not have been the first baby born in Virginia, but Riverside Health System has hospitals in Newport News, Gloucester, Tappahannock, Accomack and Williamsburg - so she still had to beat out a lot of deliveries for the title.