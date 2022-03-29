Will Smith Oscar's controversy highlights hair loss disease affecting women in Hampton Roads

Actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock, who joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss, during the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Will Smith slapping Chris Rock is one of the most talked-about moments at the 94th Academy Awards. But there’s a much bigger issue at root here: alopecia.

The incident happened after Rock made a joke about actress Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Pinkett Smith has alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss.

In Hampton Roads, advocates for people with alopecia want to raise awareness about the disease and let people suffering from the disease know they’re not alone.

“It is a struggle. It’s something that you have to come to grips with in order to survive,” said Cecelia Hill, who began losing her hair in 2019. “Learning that this may not go away. I may not get all of my hair back. Those were just some thoughts that were going through my mind.”

It's an experience that's taken an emotional toll on her.

“My hair was my crowning glory, and before my hair fell out, I took pride in my hair. For something like that to be taken away from you? Oh, it was a struggle. It was definitely a struggle," Hill said. “It’s something mental. And if you’re strong, you can get through it.”

Lisa Brewer, a certified hair loss practitioner, cranial prosthesis provider, and owner of Exquisite Beauty Hair Replacement Center, said although it’s a common disorder, it’s possible you might not have heard of alopecia until now.

“Because a lot of people suffer in silence,” Brewer said. “People are afraid of being picked on. Like the incident with Jada.”

Brewer said alopecia can be an isolating experience. Hair is often a big part of a woman's identity and women are sometimes judged by how their hair looks.

Over the past two decades, through her business, Brewer has helped hundreds of women navigate the pain of unexpected hair loss.

“They wanted to commit suicide. Their marriages are breaking up," Brewer said.

The slap at the Oscars ignited a lot of conversations, but it also shined a light on alopecia.

Brewer said after hearing Pinkett Smith’s story, women are realizing that help and support are out there.

“It actually catapulted my business because now I’m receiving phone calls," Brewer said. "They’re making appointments, they’re DM-ing me on my Facebook page.”

You can contact Brewer on her website or you can reach out to her on her Facebook page.

Through her business, she works with people to identify what’s wrong and coordinate treatments. She’ll also guide women to doctors or specialists.