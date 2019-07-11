NORFOLK, Va. — The American College of Surgeons (ACS) recently presented CHKD with the highest level of certification for pediatric surgical programs.

ACS is a scientific and educational association of surgeons founded in 1913. This is the largest organization of surgeons in the world with 800,000 members.

In order to receive this certification from the ACS, centers must meet strict criteria in staffing, training, facility features, and protocols for care in a program that aims to raise the level of children's surgical care across the country. "Level 1" centers must also offer multiple medical and surgical specialties with procedures for major congenital anomalies and complex diseases.

Only one of just 15 pediatric centers nationwide have earned this honor.

CHKD is the only freestanding children's hospital in Virginia. Here in Hampton Roads, there are three CHKD surgery centers: in Norfolk at the main hospital, in Virginia Beach on Concert Drive, and in Newport News on Oyster Point.

To learn more about achievement, visit the CHKD website.

RELATED: CHKD opens Virginia's one-of-a-kind rehabilitation center

RELATED: CHKD breaks ground on $224 million mental health hospital