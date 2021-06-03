Fourth drive-thru food pantry to take place in Virginia Beach June 8

The Department of Human Services and Foodbank will be hosting the food pantry drive-thru at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thanks to a partnership between the Virginia Beach Department of Human Services and the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore, Virginia residents can take part in a drive-thru food pantry next week.

This is the fourth time Virginia Beach is hosting a drive-thru food pantry, and COVID-19 is part of the reason there have been so many.

“Since the start of the pandemic, we've seen an increased need for food assistance for families facing food insecurity in our service area; and we anticipate that need to grow over the next few months, especially for the 11,740 food insecure children in Virginia Beach home from school this summer,” said Dr. Ruth Jones Nichols, president & CEO of the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore.

Anyone interested in benefitting from the food pantry can head to Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater, 2550 Cellar Door Way, on June 8.

Visitors are asked to line up in their vehicles on Dam Neck Road where signs and volunteers will be to direct you.

In order to keep people safe, and socially distanced, the Department of Human Services and Foodbank are asking that you clear out your trunk prior to arriving to the pantry, and remain in your vehicle while at the drive-thru.

According to a news release from the organizers, "All groceries will be prepacked into bags and/or boxes containing a mix of fresh and shelf-stable foods such as fruit and vegetables, bread, dairy products, frozen meats, canned goods and some staple items such as pasta, sugar and flour."

Staff and volunteers will be wearing personal protective gear, and will load the groceries into your vehicle for you.

Aileen Smith, the Department of Health Services director said even with the end of COVID-19 coming into view, it doesn't mean people still don't need help putting food on the table.