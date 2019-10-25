VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A new facility exclusively dedicated to hospice care in Hampton Roads is being built in Virginia Beach, and a new 5K race is being held to help raise funds for its construction.

The Hospice House of Hampton Roads is hosting their Strive for 5k to raise money for the facility.

The 12-bedroom, fully furnished, all-suite community will be designed to maximize peace and serenity. It will be located lakeside surrounded by Japanese and English gardens on land donated by the City of Virginia Beach on Upton Drive and Nimmo Parkway.

The race was created to help raise money for this non-profit to help cover construction costs and to ensure that the community can accept any patient regardless of income, insurance, religion, etc.

The event is October 27 at Mount Trashmore. The children's 1k is at 9:30 a.m. and the 5k will be held at 10:30 a.m.

Participants are encouraged to dress in their favorite costumes and will receive a finishing medal, free race t-shirt, and a spooky sponsor goody bag!

One-hundred percent of the proceeds and registration fees will be donated to the Hospice House of Hampton Roads.

For more information visit hospicehousehr.org.