North Carolina extends mental health helpline to child care workers

The state set the helpline up in early April to provide therapeutic support for first responders and health care workers; now, child care workers also have access.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) has been working hard to support the state's front line workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hope4Healers Helpline is one major way they've been making sure heroes are taken care of, when so many of them have been exposed to trauma and loss.

Now, that service has been extended to the state's child care workers.

Susan Perry, the chief deputy secretary for NCDHHS, said the state wanted to be sure these employees have access to the support they need.

"North Carolina’s child care staff are the essential workforce supporting other essential personnel – working each day to provide safe, stable and nurturing care for children and families experiencing stress in their lives while coping with their own stress," she said.

The state set the helpline up earlier in April to provide therapeutic support for first responders, health care workers and their families.

The department of health is partnering with the North Carolina Psychological Foundation and licensed mental health volunteers to keep kind listeners on their end of the 24/7 call line.