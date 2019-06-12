ST. LOUIS — With a pretty mild weekend ahead, you might finally find the time to go out and hang your holiday lights, an activity that’s merry, bright… and risky.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports about 200 decorating relating injuries happen every day during the holiday season, usually involving falls.

Just this week a man in Texas died hanging holiday lights.

Here are a few tips to keep in mind:

Wait for the afternoon. That gives the sun and breeze a chance to dry out off any moisture that makes things slippery.

Use a ladder long enough to actually get where you need to go without having to stretch. It should be 3 feet taller than the roof.

Ask a friend or family member to be a spotter, someone to be your eyes on the ladder from the ground.

Wear good shoes with traction that won’t come untied or get stuck.

Avoid getting too close to the edge, where the roof can be weaker or steeper.

Check cords and wires to make sure they aren't stripping, wedged in doors, or sitting in standing water. Those are fire and shock hazards.

Don't overload plugs, either on the wall or extension cords, which should be outdoor friendly.