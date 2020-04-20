'We're documenting history' | Porch pictures capture this moment in time

A Missouri photographer reflects on giving families sweet memories to look back on.

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A nationwide movement called 'The Front Porch Project' is ensuring we'll have a way to remember this time when we look back years from now.

Some local photographers are using their talents to capture the sweet moments during all the chaos.

"It's not a perfectly posed photo, but it’s perfect for these families," said Jodie Allen.



Allen owns Fresh Art Photography. She said she went through a rollercoaster of emotions when she learned she’d have to close down her small business.



One day when she was feeling sad, she got in her car and drove through her Webster Groves neighborhood snapping pictures of families on their front porches.



"If I could capture the joy of a family not when their kids are driving them crazy and not when they're trying to juggle working from home and their toddler. There’s all these hard moments or their anxiety over their finances I know I get it. There is so much hard. But, I thought if I could capture the joy, even just for five minutes, when they look back and when their children look back that's what they'll remember most,” smiled Allen.



Times are hard for Allen and her family. She's not working, so they're living off one income. Still, she's taking pictures free of charge



“One day when I look back on all of this, it will be the way that I gave back," explained Allen.



St. Charles photographer Katie Herin is taking the pictures too with a portion of the proceeds benefiting first responders. Her husband is a firefighter.



"We all know the risk, but with this it’s completely different now. When he goes to work he’s putting our whole family at risk instead of just himself," Herin explained.



Herin has raised $500 so far and said she's getting more and more requests for porch pictures every day.



"We're documenting history and I know it’s just pictures on the front porch, but it’s still really nice your home with your family and there’s still a lot to be thankful for," she explained.



A moment we were forced to pause and be present with the people who matter most.



"Our kids are going to remember that we were together. I hope families are printing them really big and hanging them on the walls as just a reminder of what’s most important and it’s just us all being together," smiled Allen.

If you want to get your picture taken and have the proceeds benefit first responders, or other local organizations, here are some of the photographers offering photos.



J Herin Photography – Money raised benefits first responders

Stephanie Ann Photography – New Town St. Charles. Money raised benefits local church

JS Photography STL LLC – Money raised benefits Florissant small businesses