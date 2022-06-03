'We're lighting the way for Codi to come back home'| Community holds prayer for missing Hampton boy

It has been more than a month since four-year-old Codi Bigsby was reported missing.

HAMPTON, Va. — It's been just over a month since four-year-old Codi Bigsby was reported missing in Hampton.

Many community members continue to search for Codi in different cities of Hampton Roads.

On Saturday, a group of people met in Hampton to pray for the boy's safe return.

“We pray for his safety," said Rev. Dr. Salathiel James Henderson, of Antioch Baptist Church.

The child's father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31.

He currently faces multiple child neglect charges unrelated to the Codi's disappearance.

Bigsby told police he had last seen him at the their home in the Buckroe Pointe Apartments, where a memorial continues to grow.

“It’s been a profound statement that we are lighting the way for Codi to come back home," said Henderson.

“I came the other day and I put, 'Love you, Codi, "said Shana Clark, of Newport News.

Clark helped organize the community prayer gathering. She said she wants to make sure Codi's name is not forgotten.

“The world knows that Codi does exist. He’s not a figment of our imagination, and we have to find him. No matter what the situation, is we have to find him," said Clark.

Clark, like many people in the Hampton Roads and across the country, are searching for answers to find a boy they do not know personally, but have grown to deeply care about.