Westminster Canterbury turns the music up

Social distancing not enough to prevent the community's Spring Concert on the Bay.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — "Do you dance?"

It's a fitting question to come from Westminster Canterbury resident Fran Rhodenburg.

After all, she's just days removed from being one of the only people around to see a concert live in the past few months. While social distancing put one of her favorite performers further away from the group than usual, the music came through loud and clear.

Those tunes couldn't have come at a better time.

"It was better (than previous shows) because we've been trapped inside without much entertainment," said Rhodenburg.