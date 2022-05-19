It may help with motivation, but making your bed right away has some gross consequences.

HOUSTON — Why should you not make your bed right when you wake up?

It's advice you often hear in self-help books or those top-10 tips to being more productive - make your bed right when you wake up.

And a lot of experts agree, saying it can lower your stress and set you up with a feeling of accomplishment right when you start your day.

But when it comes to the actual science, making your bed right away could have some really gross consequences.

You might not want to hear it, but we share our beds with millions of dust mites.

According to research out of Kingston University London, dust mites thrive in the dark damp spaces in your bed.

And they are more than just gross, they actually can actually produce an allergen that triggers asthma-like symptoms.

Here’s the thing. We sweat when we sleep, especially here in humid Houston.

If you make your bed right when you wake up, you trap that moisture in the sheets, allowing dust mites to thrive.

The researchers found a simple solution. Just leave the bed unmade. It allowed the moisture to dry up, reducing the dust mites in the bed.

But if you don’t want to spend all day staring at a messy bed, cleaning experts recommend waiting at least an hour before making it.