Military support group sets up fundraiser for family of Navy sailor killed in crash

The Wingman Foundation set up a fundraiser for Lt. Hyrum Hanlon after his plane crashed off the Eastern Shore during routine flight operations.

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — The family of the Navy lieutenant killed in a plane crash one week ago is getting extra support from a military support group.

Lt. Hyrum Hanlon's family is mourning his loss and The Wingman Foundation is there to help them heal.

“You know in a perfect world, we want everybody to come home from every mission," Brianne McCallister with The Wingman Foundation said.

McCallister’s husband is a military pilot. She is also part of the foundation’s mishap response team.

“We’re all just a group of folks that want to help and help our Navy, Marine Corps, air families in their darkest moments," said McCallister.

Navy officials said Hanlon died last week while he and two others were in an E-2D Hawkeye conducting a routine flight operation.

The crash happened on the Eastern Shore near Chincoteague. The crew is based at Naval Station Norfolk.

Earlier this week, The Wingman Foundation set up a fundraiser for the family. McCallister said everyone's needs after a mishap is different.

“If there’s something we can assist with memorial services. Some want to keep the funds in our mishap response to help future families that may not have an immediate need," said McCallister.

McCallister wants to make sure that every fallen service member's sacrifice is never forgotten.

“That’s our ultimate goal is to take care of their families and continue to say their names and tell their stories," said McCallister.