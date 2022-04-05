What does a fertilizer shortage mean for you?

Several reasons are to blame for the shortage and continuing supply chain issues don't help.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Experts say the world food supply is now at risk, thanks to a shortage in fertilizer.

Several reasons are to blame for the shortage and continuing supply chain issues don't help. But in recent months Russia's invasion of Ukraine, as well as high natural gas prices, are also to blame.

Not only is fertilizer hard to come by, but in some cases, prices for ingredients have nearly tripled since the start of the pandemic.

Some farmers are getting creative to get around the shortage. Some are using slow-release fertilizers, others are changing crops that need different levels of nitrogen and less fertilizer.

President Biden's latest plan to help Ukraine may also help American farmers through subsidies.

The President is hoping to encourage farmers to increase wheat, corn and soybean production to make up for what Ukraine used to export.

The agriculture department said the proposal would help stabilize rising food prices and help other countries in need. Officials also said farmers would have easier access to crop insurance and loans that could help offset fertilizer costs.

