x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

life

World War II-era boat house for sale in Elizabeth City, NC

The Charlotte Observer reports the one-bedroom building is around 850 square feet and is more of a bunk room.
Credit: Thinkstock
Ocean waves along Nags Head, NC

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A World War II-era boat house once used by the U.S. Navy is now being offered as a place to stay while your dream house is being built on the North Carolina coast. 

The Charlotte Observer reports the one-bedroom building is around 850 square feet and is more of a bunk room. 

The real estate listing says the house, built in 1943, is about an hour from the Outer Banks and was used for crash boats and Navy crews during the war. 

However, the boathouse is proving to be a tough sell. It's been listed for more than 1,500 days.

RELATED: Coast Guard medevacs man with leg injury off of Oregon Inlet

RELATED: Historic Portsmouth 'Pass House' goes up for auction

RELATED: Coast Guard rescues 2 people, 1 cat from sinking houseboat near Albemarle Sound