Wounded Warriors hit the water

One of their many events throughout the area, annual surf lessons capture the perseverance of those who make up the Wounded Warrior Project.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Wounded veterans and their families hit Croatan Beach on Friday for the Wounded Warrior Project's annual surf lessons.

"I'm from Colorado, I should be skiing or snowboarding, but I'd rather be surfing," said veteran and Wounded Warrior alumni Glenn Gain.

For Gain, this is back where it all started.

"I started surfing when I was stationed at Oceana, a buddy of mine taught me, just north of where we are right now."

In between, he has surfed at stops in California, Hawaii, and Key West, all a part of his journey through the armed forces.

"I meditate out there, it's relaxing, it makes me feel better," Gain says, dismissing the importance of catching waves in favor of the benefits the ocean offers him as a veteran.

It's why for all the Wounded Warrior events in the area, it's this day that he looks forward too. The ability to be with fellow vets, and their families, as they experience the activity that has brought him peace.