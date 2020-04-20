Young COVID-19 patient: You can survive

26-year-old Deion Campbell spent 12 days on a ventilator, struggling to survive the coronavirus.

HAMPTON, Va. — 26-year-old Deion Campbell had a fever for eight days back in March. He went to the hospital several times before finally being admitted.

"I went multiple times in one week and finally on that last trip, they knew something was up, you know seriously," he said.

That would be the beginning of a one-month stay at Sentara Careplex in Hampton, which would include 12 days on a ventilator, clinging to life.

"When I woke up after 12 days, I didn't remember being asleep. I didn't remember being on a ventilator."

Speaking from a bed in a rehab center, the Phoebus High School grad and photographer, known as King Legend 757, talks about being grateful for survival in spite of his continued fight to regain his strength.

"I have to learn simple things like walk again. Not that I don’t know how to do it... my mind was basically asleep for those amount of days."

The virus left Campbell 50 pounds lighter and extremely weak. He's proof that COVID-19 doesn't always avoid younger people. He says he's also proof that it's a virus that can be survived.