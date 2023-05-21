Students honored by 200+ Men organization for academic achievements at event in Hampton

The event honored 924 African American high school males who are graduating from Hampton Roads public and private high schools with a 3.0 or better GPA.

HAMPTON, Va. — Hundreds of people attended an annual event that celebrates achievements by young men. The 25th Annual 200+ Scholars Breakfast took place on Saturday at the Hampton Roads Convention Center.

The 200+ Scholars Breakfast is held by the Hampton Roads Committee of 200+ Men Inc., which was established in 2004. On their website, they say: "The Foundation supports programs offered by the Hampton Roads Committee of 200+ Men and other initiatives that improve the lives of African Americans."

A spokesperson said: "The Scholars Breakfast receives support from colleges and universities within and around the Commonwealth of Virginia, local public and private high schools, corporate partners and others."

"Our members share a common vision of transforming lives and communities by developing and presenting a coordinated approach to addressing issues and solving problems," he continued.