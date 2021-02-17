x
$10 billion in unemployment claims have been paid out in NC

More than $8 billion was paid out between late March and the end of September. Since October, unemployment benefits have totaled slightly less than $2 billion.
Pile of disposable medical face masks surrounding Unemployment Benefits forms.

RALEIGH, N.C. — State and federal unemployment benefit payments that have been paid out during the coronavirus pandemic have exceeded $10 billion. 

That's according to the state's Division of Employment Security. 

The Winston-Salem Journal reported Tuesday that most of that money was paid out months ago. 

For instance, more than $8 billion was paid out between late March and the end of September. Since October, unemployment benefits have totaled slightly less than $2 billion. 

Overall, there have been 3.36 million initial unemployment claims during the pandemic. But unemployment claims are continuing to drop in the state. 

State officials reported that there were a combined 12,043 initial claims filed from Friday through Monday.

