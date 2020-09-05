5 great ways to save money as coronavirus tightens budgets

Apps and ideas to help you save, starting with the grocery store.

NORFOLK, Va. — Are you looking to save money on groceries? Download the BASKET app.

Here's how it works: type in your item, then the app will list the prices at stores in your neighborhood. Target, Walgreens, Harris Teeter, Kroger, and Walmart are just some of the stores listed. It's an easy way to comparison shop!

Also, check out SlickDeals.net. You can set up alerts on the app or website when items go on sale. You can set deals for a specific brand or product.

You can find promo codes at RetailMeNot.com and Coupons.com that you can use when online shopping.

Here's another money-saving option: order your glasses online. After your next eye exam, take your prescription and shop online where you can find huge discounts for a pair of frames.

When's the last time you shopped around for auto insurance? If it's been a while, it may be worth your time and money to get quotes from competing insurance companies.

Negotiate your credit card rates! If you're paying a high-interest rate, call your company and ask if they can lower it. During this COVID-19 crisis, most credit card companies are working with their customers.

Here's another money saver. Go on a fiscal fast! Don't spend any money for a week, except where absolutely necessary, like on groceries. Make it a challenge within your group of friends, this way, you're holding each other accountable.