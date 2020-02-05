5 things that are cheaper now than before the pandemic

Here are ways to save on items that are less expensive now than before coronavirus impacts.

NORFOLK, Va. — Money can be tight as we navigate the effects of coronavirus on a crippled economy. Here are five things that are cheaper now than before the pandemic.

1. Gasoline - First up, the most obvious one. Gas prices are the lowest they’ve been in years.

Demand for oil continues to fall due to worldwide travel restrictions. Some Hampton Roads gas prices have dropped below $1.50 per gallon.

2. Chesapeake Blue Crabs and local seafood - Crabbers like Ken Diggs said the coronavirus pandemic reduced the number of buyers and closed picking houses, forcing fishermen to lower prices.

"With less demand, prices have been cheaper," Diggs said. "We have switched to direct marketing to customers and delivering to take-out places."

So, if you’re looking for dinner, local seafood is cheaper than usual, and fishermen would love your support.

"Buy local, and the public needs to ask businesses where their seafood comes from," Diggs said.

Diggs is now offering daily delivery and pick-up through Lucky Dog crab and seafood company - 2501 Poquoson Avenue or by phone 757-869-2963.

3. New-release movies - With movie theaters closed, some streaming services like Amazon Prime are letting you buy or rent movies that would normally still be in theaters.

Sometimes the price is less than a movie ticket, and for families, it can be a good value. You can rent new movies for a few dollars or buy them for $10 or $20.

4. Select grocery store items - Some items at your local grocer are cheaper now due to supply and demand.

Milk prices continue to drop as the dairy market dries up, leading some dairy farmers to be forced to dump milk in parts of the country.

Other items, like almonds and asparagus, are often lower-priced as they're typically exported and there are currently limitations on ports around the world. The United States (almonds) and Mexico (asparagus) are leading exporters of these products.

5. Mortgage rates - Finally, mortgage rates in Virginia are near all-time lows, around 3.3 percent for a 30-year fixed-rate loan. Refinancing now could save you money, as the demand to purchase homes is currently weak.