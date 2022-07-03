AAA: Virginia seeing highest-ever gas prices

Ryan Adcock, a spokesman for AAA, said these statewide average costs broke a record held for more than 15 years.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story about rising gas prices that first aired on March 7, 2022.

On Tuesday, Virginia saw the highest average gas prices in the Commonwealth's history.

According to AAA, gas stations around Virginia were charging an average of $4.103 for a gallon of regular unleaded gas. Diesel was up to $4.795.

Statewide, that's a 12 cent jump from yesterday's average price.

In Hampton Roads specifically, Tuesday also set the record for local gas price highs, and they were even higher than the state's average.

For the Norfolk-Virginia Beach-Newport News area, gas prices were at $4.156 for regular unleaded gasoline and $4.798 for diesel. That local average price jumped by just shy of 20 cents in one day. On Monday, a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Hampton Roads was averaging $3.958.

Ryan Adcock, a spokesman for AAA, said these costs broke a record held for more than 15 years.

"Before today, the highest recorded averages occurred during the summer of 2005," he said in an email to 13News Now.

The skyrocketing gas prices have a lot to do with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It's not that there's a shortage of gas, or that the United States depends heavily on Russia for gas; an Old Dominion University professor said the inflation has to do with uncertainty in the market.

If you need to fill up the tank, apps like Gas Buddy can help you find the most affordable gas prices in your area. That means you may need to go out of your way to reach it, so it's safer to start looking for gas when you have about a quarter of a tank, rather than when the gas meter is nearing "empty."